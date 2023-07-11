Florida man upset about break-up shot by deputies after setting ex-girlfriend’s home on fire: HCSO

article

A Hernando County man who sustained non-life-threatening injuries when he was shot by deputies is facing numerous charges including first-degree arson and attempted murder after officials say he tried to burn down his ex-girlfriend’s home and then barricaded himself inside another home.

Deputies say they were called to a home on Pryor Street in Brooksville shortly after 3 a.m. on July 5 when a resident inside dialed 9-1-1 saying their house was on fire.

Firefighters and deputies arriving at the scene discovered the home completely engulfed in flames.

As firefighters doused the blaze and investigators vegan interviewing victims and witnesses, they believed the fire was intentionally set by James Hines.

Deputies say one of the victims gave investigators a series of threatening text messages in which Hines said he would "burn the house down, with both of them inside."

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, Hines was romantically involved with a female victim. Deputies say he was upset that she broke up with him and began sending her threatening messages around 10 p.m. on July 4.

A witness said they spoke to Hines around 10 p.m. and he was riding a black bicycle, carrying an unknown bag of items. The witness said Hines was headed to the victim’s home.

A clerk at the Speedway, located at 18635 Cortez Boulevard in Brooksville, told detectives that Hines walked into the store around 1:30 a.m., and purchased gloves, a medical-type face mask, and $5 in gasoline.

Before leaving the store, the clerk said Hines asked for directions to Pryor Street.

Investigators went to Hines’ home shortly before 6:30 a.m. but did not find him. According to deputies, Hines returned home around 1:25 p.m., but would not speak with law enforcement and barricaded himself inside.

According to HCSO, Hines tried to escape through a window around 1:53 p.m. That’s when deputies say they saw Hines had a handgun. Hines then dove back into the home through a window and pointed the firearm at deputies and screamed that he was going to kill them.

The homes in the area were evacuated as law enforcement tried to negotiate with Hines.

Approximately eight hours later, shots were fired and Hines was removed from the home.

He was taken to an area trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries.

As per standard protocol, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement responded to investigate the deputy-involved shooting. All deputies involved in the shooting from Hernando and Citrus Counties were placed on administrative leave with pay, pending a preliminary review by the FDLE.

Hines has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree arson, written threats to kill or injure, unlawful use of a two-way communications device, two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence.

Deputies are still investigating and more charges may be filed.