Video: Florida traffic cam captures tornado sweeping through busy intersection

The Brief A tornado swept through a busy Florida intersection on Thursday. A traffic cam at SR9B and St. Johns Parkway captured the moment. According to officials, no one was injured, but the storm did "severely impact" parts of St. Johns County.



A Florida traffic cam captured the moment a confirmed tornado swept through a busy intersection on Thursday, May 29.

The backstory:

In the footage captured on a traffic cam at SR9B and St. Johns Parkway, the tornado can be seen moving into shot in the top-right corner.

What they're saying:

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said nobody was injured, but that the storm did "severely impact" parts of the county, with downed trees and power lines.

Local media also reported damage to a restaurant in the area.

The National Weather Service said it would conduct a storm survey in north St. Johns County on Friday morning.

