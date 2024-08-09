Video: Gun-wielding masked robber steals universal key from postal worker in Poinciana: PCSO

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service are investigating the armed robbery of a mail carrier.

It happened on Aug. 1 around 3:04 p.m. on Oak Circle in Poinciana.

Video shows a masked suspect slipping and falling as he runs toward a mail carrier. He quickly got back up, pointed a gun at the victim, and demanded her universal key, which is used to unlock mailboxes.

After handing over her key, the suspect took off.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

Investigators say the mail carrier was not injured in the robbery.

The suspect is described as being a black man, possibly in his 20s, who weighs about 150 pounds.

He was wearing what appeared to be a t-shirt over his face with holes cut out for the mouth and eyes.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

The US Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of this suspect. Tips can be provided to them by calling 1-877-876-2455 (say "Law Enforcement"), Reference Case No. 4352857-ROBB. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

Tipsters can also contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office by contacting Detective Knapp at 863-298-6914 or SKnapp@polksheriff.org.

