Video: Gun-wielding masked robber steals universal key from postal worker in Poinciana: PCSO

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  August 9, 2024 1:56pm EDT
Polk County
FOX 13 News

Armed suspect robs mail carrier in Poinciana

The search is on for a suspect accused of robbing a mail carrier at gunpoint in Poinciana and stealing her universal key.

POINCIANA, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service are investigating the armed robbery of a mail carrier. 

It happened on Aug. 1 around 3:04 p.m. on Oak Circle in Poinciana. 

Video shows a masked suspect slipping and falling as he runs toward a mail carrier. He quickly got back up, pointed a gun at the victim, and demanded her universal key, which is used to unlock mailboxes. 

After handing over her key, the suspect took off. 

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

Investigators say the mail carrier was not injured in the robbery. 

The suspect is described as being a black man, possibly in his 20s, who weighs about 150 pounds. 

He was wearing what appeared to be a t-shirt over his face with holes cut out for the mouth and eyes.   

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

The US Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of this suspect. Tips can be provided to them by calling 1-877-876-2455 (say "Law Enforcement"), Reference Case No. 4352857-ROBB. All information will be kept strictly confidential.  

Tipsters can also contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office by contacting Detective Knapp at 863-298-6914 or SKnapp@polksheriff.org.

