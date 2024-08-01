VIDEO: Jewelry thieves smash glass inside mall, Tampa police searching for suspects
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are searching for two people seen on surveillance video smashing glass inside WestShore Plaza Mall and stealing jewelry.
TPD said one of the robbers used a sledgehammer to break into the display case at a jewelry store just before noon Wednesday.
The pair also threatened store employees and mall security with pepper spray, according to police.
Investigators said the suspects got away in a Chevy Malibu parked outside Dick's Sporting Goods. The car had tinted windows and no license plate.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call TPD at 813-231-6130 or share an anonymous tip via Tip411.
