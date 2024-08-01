VIDEO: Jewelry thieves smash glass inside mall, Tampa police searching for suspects

Press play above to watch surveillance video. NOTE: Video does not contain audio.

Tampa police are searching for two people seen on surveillance video smashing glass inside WestShore Plaza Mall and stealing jewelry.

TPD said one of the robbers used a sledgehammer to break into the display case at a jewelry store just before noon Wednesday.

The pair also threatened store employees and mall security with pepper spray, according to police.

Investigators said the suspects got away in a Chevy Malibu parked outside Dick's Sporting Goods. The car had tinted windows and no license plate.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call TPD at 813-231-6130 or share an anonymous tip via Tip411.

