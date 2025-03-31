Video: Knife-wielding Florida man shot, killed after charging at officer

The Brief A knife-wielding Florida man was shot and killed by police after he was captured on camera charging at an officer. Police say life-saving measures were performed on the suspect, but he died after being taken to an area hospital. The officer has been placed on administrative leave, which is in accordance with department policy.



A Florida man caught on camera charging at an officer with a knife was shot and killed by police.

What we know:

According to the Stuart Police Department, an officer went to the Sierra Condominiums around 7 a.m. on Saturday to investigate reports of a man armed with a knife who was acting erratically.

Video shows an officer talking briefly with the 36-year-old suspect, who suddenly charges full sprint at the officer with a knife in his hand. That’s when the officer fired his weapon, striking the suspect.

SPD said that life-saving measures were performed on the suspect until paramedics arrived.

READ: Laser strikes reach 'dangerously high' levels, Florida ranks 3rd in U.S.: FAA

The suspect was taken to an area hospital and died from his injuries.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave, which is in accordance with department policy.

Martin County Sheriff's Office detectives are on scene and will take over the investigation.

What we don't know:

It is unclear why the suspect had a knife and what the motive was for charging at the officer.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Stuart Police Department.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: