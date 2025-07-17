Video: Loggerhead turtle wedged between rocks rescued on Florida beach
STUART, Fla. - A loggerhead turtle was returned to the ocean after getting wedged between rocks on a Florida beach, being rescued by first responders.
The backstory:
Suzanne Cosme with DeVine Portrait was taking photos of the sunrise on House of Refuge beach in Martin County this week when she found a loggerhead sea turtle wedged between two rocks.
Cosme called the non-emergency phone number for the sheriff’s office and was transferred to the Fish and Wildlife Commission, which sent out officers to help rescue the reptile.
The turtle weighed between 200 and 300 pounds.
Courtesy: Suzanne Cosme with DeVine Portrait
Cosme said she was afraid that the turtle wouldn’t make it back home to the ocean because it looked exhausted and there was some blood on the rocks.
FWC officers and first responders from Martin County Fire Rescue arrived to assist the giant reptile, and Cosme captured video of the crew lifting the sea turtle and freeing it from the rocks.
Her video then shows the loggerhead walking down the sand and into the ocean.
Cosme said she has lived in Florida her whole life and though she often visits the beach she has never seen one on the sand before.
What you can do:
Anyone who sees an injured sea turtle is urged to call the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).
The Source: This story was written with information provided by Suzanne Cosme and posted by the FWC and Martin County Fire Rescue.