VIDEO: Man arrested for breaking into Tampa business

The Brief A man was arrested for breaking into a Tampa business on Thursday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. 34-year-old Jacob Grimm was charged with armed burglary of an unoccupied structure.



Hillsborough County deputies arrested a man early on Thursday morning for breaking into a business on North Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa.

What we know:

Surveillance video showed the suspect, 34-year-old Jacob Grimm, heading into the building but never coming out.

A K9 unit helped assist with the arrest.

READ: Victim escapes being held captive during armed robbery: Grady Judd

In the video, Grimm is seen drinking a beverage before the arrest.

Grimm was charged with armed burglary of an unoccupied structure.

What we don't know:

The name of the business was not provided by HCSO.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube