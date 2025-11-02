Expand / Collapse search

VIDEO: Man arrested for breaking into Tampa business

By
Published  November 2, 2025 4:32pm EST
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News
Burglary suspect arrested by HCSO deputies

Video shows the arrest of a house burglar in Tampa.

The Brief

    • A man was arrested for breaking into a Tampa business on Thursday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
    • 34-year-old Jacob Grimm was charged with armed burglary of an unoccupied structure.

TAMPA - Hillsborough County deputies arrested a man early on Thursday morning for breaking into a business on North Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa.

What we know:

Surveillance video showed the suspect, 34-year-old Jacob Grimm, heading into the building but never coming out.

A K9 unit helped assist with the arrest.

In the video, Grimm is seen drinking a beverage before the arrest.

Grimm was charged with armed burglary of an unoccupied structure.

What we don't know:

The name of the business was not provided by HCSO.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Hillsborough CountyCrime and Public Safety