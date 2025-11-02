VIDEO: Man arrested for breaking into Tampa business
TAMPA - Hillsborough County deputies arrested a man early on Thursday morning for breaking into a business on North Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa.
What we know:
Surveillance video showed the suspect, 34-year-old Jacob Grimm, heading into the building but never coming out.
A K9 unit helped assist with the arrest.
In the video, Grimm is seen drinking a beverage before the arrest.
Grimm was charged with armed burglary of an unoccupied structure.
What we don't know:
The name of the business was not provided by HCSO.
