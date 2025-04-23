Florida man accused of stealing $2M in high-end cars caught crawling into hotel valet key room: Police

The Brief Video shows a man sliding into the valet key room of a downtown Miami hotel to steal the keys of multiple luxury cars, according to police. The Miami Beach Police Department arrested Gregory Sean Yearty Jr on Monday. He was charged with multiple counts of grand theft, MBPD says.



A Florida man caught on camera crawling into a valet key room and stealing nearly $2 million in stolen high-end vehicles last summer is now behind bars, officers said.

The Miami Beach Police Department said Gregory Sean Yearty Jr. was arrested on four counts of grant theft in an incident that happened back in July 2024 in the Setai Hotel parking garage in Miami Beach.

Mugshot of Gregory Sean Yearty Jr. Courtesy: Miami Beach Police Department.

Investigators said multiple vehicles were stolen from the parking garage. Surveillance footage showed the suspect low-crawling into a valet key room in the parking garage, removing several key fobs and later fleeing with four luxury cars.

Detectives were able to identify Yearty through their investigation. The suspect later surrendered himself at Miami Beach police headquarters, according to the department.

"The increase in high-end vehicle thefts is a concerning trend nationwide, and Miami Beach is not immune," Miamia Beach Police Chief Wayne Jones said. "Let this, and other successful apprehensions, be a clear message: if you come to Miami Beach to victimize our residents and visitors, you will be held accountable."

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Miami Beach Police Department.

