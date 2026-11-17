The Brief Tampa police said a driver found asleep behind the wheel near a Ybor City nightclub accelerated into another vehicle. TPD bodycam video shows 32-year-old Timothy Diaz appearing to struggle through field sobriety exercises and telling officers he was just trying to get home. Diaz registered a 0.116 blood alcohol concentration and faces DUI and leaving the scene of a crash charges.



Tampa police body camera video shows the moments officers confronted a driver who appeared to be asleep behind the wheel in Ybor City before he accelerated into another vehicle near a busy stretch of 7th Avenue.

Tampa DUI arrest

The backstory:

The incident happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday near Tangra Nightclub, according to the Tampa Police Department.

An officer said he was patrolling in front of the nightclub when he noticed a vehicle stopped in traffic with the driver appearing to be asleep.

Courtesy: Tampa Police Department

When the officer approached and asked the driver to turn off the vehicle, the driver accelerated, hitting another vehicle in front of the nightclub, according to police.

Officers then moved the vehicle away from the busy 7th Avenue area to conduct field sobriety exercises.

The driver was identified as Timothy Diaz, 32, of Clearwater.

Bodycam captures driver's exchange with officers

What they're saying:

Body camera footage shows officers expressing concern about Diaz's ability to drive after the crash.

When an officer questioned him about driving, Diaz responded, "I'm not trying to drive, I'm just trying to get home."

"But you were driving. You crashed into a car and crashed into a tree," the officer told Diaz.

"That's crazy," Diaz responded.

The video also shows Diaz appear to struggle through multiple field sobriety exercises as officers evaluated whether he was impaired.

Blood alcohol test and charges

By the numbers:

According to TPD, Diaz registered a blood alcohol concentration of 0.116.

Courtesy: Tampa Police Department

Diaz faces charges of DUI and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage.

Impaired driving safety reminder

What you can do:

TPD reminds drivers to never drive impaired and encourages people to use a rideshare service or arrange another safe way home.