VIDEO: Momma bear, cubs visit Wyoming police station

Surveillance video captured a momma bear and her four cubs visiting a police station in Jackson, Wyoming, on the night of Tuesday, November 9.

The Jackson Police Department posted the video to Facebook, joking the visitors "swung by to say hi."

According to local news, officers and US Fish and Wildlife officials helped escort the bears safely out of the town.

RELATED: Rescue of stolen French Bulldog 'Bugsy' leads to underground 'puppy chop shop': deputies

Advertisement

This story was reported from Los Angeles.