Sarasota officer pulls unconscious driver from burning car

The Sarasota Police Department is praising one of its officers after pulling an unconscious driver from a burning car after witnessing a car crash at the SR 45 and SR 683 split on June 30.

The backstory:

Officers were across the street responding to an unrelated call when they said they heard the collision and went running.

Courtesy: Sarasota Police Department.

When they arrived, one of the vehicles was on fire and the driver was still inside.

One of the officers opened the door, cut the seatbelt and pulled the driver out moments before the car became engulfed in flames.

