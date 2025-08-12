Video released of Pinellas County deputy getting kicked by lottery winner

The Brief The Pinellas County Sheriff's office released body camera video showing the moment a lottery winner kicked a deputy. It happened during an argument at the Tradewinds Resort on St. Pete Beach in April. Deputies used a taser to stop James Farthing after they told us he took off running.



The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office released the deputy-worn body camera video on Tuesday showing the moment they say James Farthing kicked one of their deputies.

What we know:

The chaotic call at the Tradewinds Resort on April 29 led deputies to find two men fighting and another woman on the ground.

RELATED: Powerball winner accused of kicking deputy during fight at TradeWinds Resort

When a deputy tried to break it up and had one man on the ground, the body camera video shows James Farthing kicking the deputy in the face.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

In the video, the deputy said, "No shirt comes over to kick him, misses and hits me right here."

Deputies then say they tried to stop Farthing, and the video shows him trying to run. He didn't get far; deputies used a taser to stop him.

The backstory:

After taking Farthing down with a taser, they worked to get to the bottom of the fight.

While talking to Jacqueline Fightmaster, they learned Farthing had just become a millionaire three days before.

Courtesy: Kentucky Lottery

Fightmaster told deputies, "We went to the Kentucky lottery in Louisville, and we claimed a check that was $167.3 million."

What's next:

Mugshots of James Farthing and Jacqueline Fightmaster. Courtesy: Pinellas County Jail.

Fightmaster was ultimately arrested for disorderly intoxication. She entered a no-contest plea to her misdemeanor charge and her case is closed.

Farthing faces battery of a law enforcement officer, obstructing or resisting arrest and battery charges. He has a pre-trial hearing next month.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office