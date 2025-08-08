Expand / Collapse search

Video: 'Rocket' the therapy horse brings joy to Pasco first responders

Published  August 8, 2025 8:33am EDT
Pasco County
Therapy horse visits Pasco County Fire Rescue

Video released by Pasco County Fire Rescue shows Rocket, a miniature therapy horse, visiting first responders as part of the agency's focus on mental health.

The Brief

    • Rocket, a miniature therapy horse, visited some first responders with Pasco County Fire Rescue.
    • Video shows members of the agency petting Rocket and posing for pictures.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - Some first responders with Pasco County Fire Rescue took time to smile and relax with the help of Rocket, a miniature therapy horse.

Video released by PCFR shows members of the agency petting Rocket and posing for pictures.

Courtesy: Pasco County Fire Rescue.

Fire officials say Rocket's visit is part of PCFR's effort to focus on mental health in partnership with Honey's Mini Therapy Adventures and Tampa Bay Psychology Associates.

The Source: This story was written with information and video from Pasco County Fire Rescue.

