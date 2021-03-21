Video shows bystander grabbing man’s foot after he falls backward off of balcony

A shocking video showed a man narrowly escaping serious injury or death after falling backward over a balcony thanks to a quick-thinking bystander who grabbed his foot.

According to the Daily Mail, the rescue took place in south India on March 18. According to the outlet, the man, named Binu, blacked out after suffering an unexplained medical episode.

The video showed Binu, with his arms folded, swaying back and forth while leaning up against the side of the balcony. He then falls backward.

RELATED: Child in Laurel suffered life-threatening injuries after falling from balcony, officials say

A bystander reached for the man but ended up grabbing his foot. Several other people come to aid and helped pull the victim back up to safety.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

