Video shows train hit Colorado officer’s car with suspect inside

Police in Colorado released body cam footage showing the moment a train collided with a police patrol vehicle parked on railroad tracks. A suspect was detained in the vehicle at the time of the collision.

In the video, provided by FOX 31 Denver, two officers are seen detaining the driver of the vehicle believed to be involved in a road rage incident and placing her inside the patrol vehicle that was parked on the railroad tracks.

Moments later, a train can be heard and the two officers near the patrol vehicle can be seen fleeing the area.

The train then collides with the patrol car, heavily damaging it and severely injuring the woman who was handcuffed inside.

Rios-Gonzalez pulled over just past a set of railroad tracks and the Platteville police officer stopped directly behind her, parking on the tracks themselves.

Fort Lupton officers then showed up to assist in the arrest and Rios-Gonzalez was placed in the Platteville Police vehicle on suspicion of felony menacing, FOX 31 reported.

She reportedly suffered nine broken ribs among other injuries to her hip and legs, according to FOX 31.

Platteville Police Chief Carl Dwyer told Fox News that the officer involved was placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation

Fox News’ Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report. Read more of this story on FOX News.