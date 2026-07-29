Video: Silver cuffs ground ‘Superman’ after Ruskin boat break-in

The Brief Deputies arrested a convicted felon in Ruskin after a boat owner reported power tools stolen from a cabin on Saturday. Bodycam footage captured the suspect wearing a Superman costume when law enforcement officers questioned him about the break-in. Investigators say the man admitted to being on the vessel and taking items before being placed in handcuffs.



A convicted felon wearing a Superman costume was arrested in Ruskin on Saturday after deputies investigated a boat burglary.

Ruskin boat burglary investigation

What we know:

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, a boat owner anchored directly behind their home discovered someone had broken into their boat's cabin on Saturday. The intruder allegedly stole several power tools from the vessel, prompting a response from local deputies.

Investigative work quickly led deputies directly to 57-year-old James Tidwell, a convicted felon. When deputies made contact with Tidwell, he was dressed in a Superman costume.

Bodycam footage shows James Tidwell in a Superman costume alongside his mugshot following his arrest. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Bodycam captured suspect interview

What they're saying:

In bodycam video, a deputy can be heard asking Tidwell if he had any weapons on him. After Tidwell replied no, the deputy explained that they are investigating a burglary and that is why they are meeting with him.

Tidwell admitted to being on the vessel, stating he went on the boat that the deputy described and "only took three items."

Following that statement, the deputy informed Tidwell that they were going to place him in handcuffs.

James Tidwell, 57, was arrested in connection with a Ruskin boat burglary. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Charges filed against suspect

What we don't know:

Authorities charged Tidwell with burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and first-degree petit theft. Officials have not yet confirmed the total monetary value of the stolen power tools or where the stolen items were recovered.