Video: Time-lapse footage shows Hurricane Helene making landfall in Big Bend area

Time-lapse video from the Florida Department of Transportation shows the raw power of nature as Hurricane Helene approached Horseshoe Beach and made landfall as a Category 4 storm last week.

The dramatic video shows Hurricane Helene lashing the coastal community on September 26 and 27.

The hurricane, which destroyed homes and flooded streets in Horseshoe Beach, left a path of destruction along Florida’s west coast and across the southeastern United States.

Helene brought winds of up to 140 mph and a devastating storm surge, as well as torrential rain and historic flooding to inland areas in the Southeast.

The storm surge in the Big Bend region of Florida topped 15 feet, while cities like Tampa and Clearwater Beach had their highest storm surge in decades.

The powerful storm is responsible for more than 100 deaths in six states.

