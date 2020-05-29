Video: Woman pulls knife on Temple Terrace officer before being fatally shot, police say

Police in Temple Terrace say an officer was forced to open fire on a woman who began swinging a “large knife” toward the officer at city hall Friday afternoon.

The Temple Terrace Police Department says an officer was called to speak with the woman, who came to city hall just after 1 p.m.

According to Temple Terrace Police Chief Kenneth Albano, the officer met the woman just outside the doors of city hall. He spoke to the woman and then walked away for a brief moment.

Albano said the woman did not seem to be in any distress, up to this point.

Surveillance video from the building shows the officer walk back to the woman, who is sitting on a bench facing the doors of city hall.

As he approaches, she quickly stands, pulls out what police say was "a large butcher knife," and started swinging it toward the officer.

Albano said he could hear the officer yelling for the woman to "drop the knife" from his office on the third floor.

By the time the chief got downstairs and out of the front doors, the woman was on the ground. Albano said the officer had no choice but to defend himself.

The woman later died at the hosptial. The woman's name was not yet released.

The officer involved was not placed on administrative leave. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.