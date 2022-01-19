Visit Tampa Bay hopes Riverwalk Attraction Pass brings tourists, locals to downtown

This week, Visit Tampa Bay launched the Riverwalk Attraction Pass, a discounted ticket to seven attractions including the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts, the Henry B. Plant Museum, the Florida Aquarium, Glazer Children’s Museum, Tampa Museum of Art, Tampa Bay History Center, and the Pirate Water Taxi.

"The Riverwalk Attraction Pass is a great one-stop shop for visitors and locals to experience our incredible gems along the Hillsborough riverfront," explained Santiago C. Corrada, president and CEO of Visit Tampa Bay. "This pass not only gives consumers a chance to discover the treasures of the Tampa Riverwalk, but it also continues to boost economic impact for our destination."

Families visiting the Glazer Children’s Museum On Wednesday said it’s a convenient option for group and family fun.

"If we would have known about this prior to our planning out our vacation, it would’ve definitely been something we would have taken advantage of," stated Michael Montaque.

The staff at the children’s museum said this is an opportunity that will benefit the entire Riverwalk.

"I think it will attract people here. I think it will attract people to other places along the Riverwalk and I think the most important thing is that a rising tide raises all ships.

I think this is great for the downtown community and it shows everyone this is the place to come hang out," Kate White, vice president of marketing commented.

The Tampa Riverwalk Attraction Pass has a one-day and three-day pass option.

LINK: For more information on the Riverwalk Attraction Pass visit, https://www.visittampabay.com/riverwalk-pass/.