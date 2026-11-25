The Brief Volunteers in Service to the Elderly delivered Thanksgiving meals to Lakeland seniors as requests for food and rides climbed across the community. Dozens of community members packed roughly 2,000 warm meals at the RP Funding Center to mark the annual event's 30th year. Organizers report rising monthly demand from homebound residents facing SNAP benefit cuts and local medical center road construction.



Dozens of volunteers gathered at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland to pack and deliver roughly 2,000 warm Thanksgiving meals to homebound seniors, marking the 30th year of a vital tradition as the nonprofit faces a surge in demand.

Lakeland Thanksgiving meal delivery

What we know:

Volunteers in Service to the Elderly, known as VISTE, organized the annual holiday outreach for Lakeland residents ages 70 and older. Most of the recipients are homebound seniors who rely on the deliveries so they do not spend Thanksgiving alone or hungry.

Volunteers are not just dropping off warm food at seniors' doors. They are also spending 20 to 30 minutes checking in on the residents and keeping them company.

Rising senior support demand

The backstory:

The holiday outreach comes as VISTE experiences a sharp increase in demand, with new client requests climbing every month. The nonprofit's weekly grocery and transportation programs are seeing the biggest spikes in need.

VISTE President Katherine Fitzwater explained that federal benefit changes and local traffic hurdles are driving more seniors to seek help.

"More of our clients expressing concerns with SNAP benefits being cut and so they’re looking for other opportunities for help," Fitzwater said. "Or they may be able to drive short distances or they don’t feel comfortable navigating the traffic to get to Lakeland Regional or Watson Clinic because construction's going on."

VISTE volunteers and clients

What they're saying:

For VISTE Board Member Annie Sullivan, volunteering with the organization for several years has turned the holiday delivery into a cherished family affair.

"I think being a part of the Lakeland community, it’s so important these people are taken care of, and they get to remain independent," Sullivan said. "For me, sharing the opportunity with her to be a part of giving back is one of the most important parts."

Sullivan noted that her family's role in the event has evolved over time.

"Sometimes we’d pack the meals inside the RP Funding Center, and then we started delivering last year, so I think it’s kind of something we love to do," Sullivan said.

Volunteer Stanton Sullivan said the face-to-face visits bring joy to both the helpers and the seniors.

"It makes me feel really good because I’m able to help brighten their day because some of them don’t get to see people every day, so it makes me happy to help them," Stanton Sullivan said.

VISTE client Linda Lineberger said the visits mean the world to seniors without nearby relatives.

"When you don’t have children or family or anything, y'all will come by, and you make my day," Lineberger said.

Winter senior care packages

What's next:

VISTE's support for local seniors continues beyond the Thanksgiving holiday. Looking ahead to winter, the organization also delivers personal care boxes stocked with cleaning and hygiene supplies for seniors in need.