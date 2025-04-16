Pinellas County commissioners discuss moving to a county mayor instead of county administrator

The Brief Pinellas County is discussing proposals that would allow residents to elect a county mayor. A Pinellas County mayor would replace the county administrator position as the top county official. Some believe it would give residents a stronger voice in their representation, while others think it would strip the county of its authority.



Pinellas County voters could get the chance to decide on what form of government they want.

Commissioners are discussing moving to a county mayor instead of a county administrator, ultimately letting the voters decide on the county’s leadership.

Commissioner Chris Latvala introduced the idea on the premise that it allows voters to elect the top county official.

The backstory:

County Administrator Barry Burton currently oversees a budget of $4.3 million and over 2,000 employees.

Latvala says this does not reflect Burton, who shepherded the county through the Covid-19 pandemic, hurricanes and the Ray's stadium deal.

Instead, he says this shift could mirror Burton’s eventual retirement.

PICUTRED: Barry Burton.

"Mr. Burton has done a tremendous job for Pinellas County, and I have no complaints about his performance," said Latvala.

Instead, Latvala says it puts power in the hands of voters.

In doing so, commissioners would be giving up some of their authority. Right now, they can hire and fire the county administrator, and they would not be able to do that with a county mayor.

"We would be weakening our own power. But I believe, philosophically, that the voter should decide who makes the day-to-day decisions for Pinellas County," said Latvala.

Big picture view:

Commissioner Vince Nowicki says he’s interested in having the conversations and weighing the pros and cons of the proposal.

"I think it could be good with the right system of checks and balances in place. It's good to have somebody that's kind of pulling on the levers of day-to-day that's an elected official, because they can be held accountable to the voters directly," said Nowicki.

Nowicki is also concerned about handing too much centralized power to one elected official.

"I think that's a slippery slope. When you have one person making that decision, the power is stripped away from the local body of government," said Nowicki.

"I'd like to see, which we haven't really talked much about, is maybe elevating the chairman (of the board's) position a little bit on our commission. Perhaps we're able to elevate the powers of our chair and maybe have more checks and balances and be able to decide more as a commission," said Nowicki.

Still in the early phases of discussion, he’s focused on finding out what residents want.

"I think it's important to really have our finger on the pulse of what the residents want to make sure we're leading with that, a resident first agenda," said Nowicki.

What's next:

Commissioners are set to continue the dialogue around the issue.

They’ll have to decide whether to put it on the ballot for voters in 2026 and then potentially implement it by 2028.

If Pinellas County creates a mayor's office, it would not be the first county in Florida to do so.

Miami-Dade and Orange Counties have mayors elected by voters, while Palm Beach County has a mayor whom the Board of Commissioners elects.

The Source: FOX 13’s Genevieve Curtis collected the information in this story.

