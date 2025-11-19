VPK recipes for Thanksgiving provide laughs for loved ones

The Brief Polk Schools recipe recommendations written by students leave out some important steps, but create laugh lines. Carlton Palmore Elementary teachers posed the question, "How to cook a turkey" to their VPK students. The results provided some interesting ideas that could be useful for a creative cook.



Lakeland's Carlton Palmore Elementary School has a Voluntary Prekindergarten Education program.

As a part of their seasonal instructions, the 4-year-olds have been learning about Thanksgiving and its traditions.

What they're saying:

The assignment this week was to give a response to "How to Cook a Turkey?"

The creative answers were better than anything that AI could generate, and the teachers shared the answers on the Polk County Schools' social media pages.

Of the seven responses, five of them noted that catching the turkey was the first step.

For reference, turkey season in Florida began this month, so they'd be in compliance with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission rules for bagging their own bird.

One student recommended seasoning the turkey with Cookie Crisp cereal, which could be yummy for someone looking for that sweet addition to their main dish.

Several of the students showed that they had at least seen some sort of preparation, as they recommended salt and pepper and even oil for the seasonings.

The cooking directions, well, some of those show the age group that was being polled.

The "microwave for 1 million minutes" is pure kid-thinking since, in reality, that time frame is just under two years.

Speaking of kid thinking, one student showed his love for some fast-food with a reference to getting the turkey from McDonald's.

That could certainly be a win for anyone who is a fan of the chains' value menus.

Local perspective:

The school system recognized the cuteness of the project and reminded those reading each "recipe" that the instructions are "questionable," so consider the source and defer perhaps to grandma's recipe instead.