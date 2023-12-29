Wachula bicyclist struck, killed in DeSoto County: FHP

A bicyclist was struck and killed in DeSoto County on Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to FHP, a vehicle was driving north on the inside northbound lane of US-17 approaching the intersection of SW Skates Street.

A pedestrian riding a bike was traveling north on the inside paved shoulder of US-17, approaching the intersection of SW Skates Street when he entered the inside northbound lane of US-17.

The front of the vehicle collided with the bike, according to FHP. The biker, a 40-year-old man from Wachula, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.