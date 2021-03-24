Walk-in clinic on wheels: Pasco brings COVID-19 vaccine straight to neighborhoods

article

For weeks, thousands of people poured through stadium and arena parking lots to get their first and second COVID-19 vaccine.

However, for people in the remote, far-corners of Pasco County, who are unable to leave their homes, officials said help is on the way through their Mobile Medical Unit.

According to the county website, the "Pasco Public Defender Mobile Medical Unit is a medical office on wheels. The full-time staff includes a director, nurse practitioner and driver. The Unit often has community volunteers, doctors, nurses and other medical professionals to assist."

