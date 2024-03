Two organizers joined Good Day on Thursday morning to preview the upcoming Walk, Run, Roll at Raymond James Stadium.

The 5k race, 4,300-step challenge, and Family Fun Walk all support awareness for pediatric cancer research.

The event is on Saturday, March 23, at 8 a.m. You can be a part of bringing hope to the 43 children a day diagnosed with pediatric cancer.

