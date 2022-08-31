Walmart releases 2022 Top Toy List to kick off holiday shopping season

article

Christmas is months away and it’s understandable if you haven’t started thinking that far ahead. But Walmart is helping shoppers with little early holiday gift planning if you're in the market for cool toys.

Walmart released its list of the top toys for 2022 featuring some of the top options with more than half the toys on the list under $50 and many under $25.

RELATED: Walmart expands drone delivery service to 6 US states

Some of the top toys rolling out this holiday season are highlighted by major brands including LEGO, Cocomelon, Jurassic World, Hot Wheels, L.O.L. Surprise, Paw Patrol, Barbie, and Magic Mixies.

"We know our customers are shopping early, and finding the lowest prices on toy gifts is a priority for many families this year," Laura Rush, senior vice president, Electronics, Toys and Seasonal, Walmart U.S., said in a statement. "We’re excited to help our customers as they start their holiday shopping by announcing our Top Toy List today and providing them with a fantastic selection of toys in stores and on Walmart.com at low prices only Walmart can deliver."

RELATED: Walmart to offer Paramount+ access to members of retail giant's subscription service

For those who want to get a head start on Christmas shopping, Walmart’s Top Toy List is available to buy now or can be pre-ordered on Walmart.com.

Here’s Walmart’s full toy list in specific categories.

Walmart’s 2022 Top Toy List

Top Toys Under $25

Need for Speed

Video game gifts

Playdate picks

Fan-favorite finds

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.

