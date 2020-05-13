Walmart, Sam's Club employees getting another cash bonus

article

Walmart and Sam's Club announced a second round of cash bonuses to their employees for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The retail giant will give $300 to full-time, hourly associated and $150 to part-time associates. In total, Walmart said it will shell out more than $390 million in bonuses. Associates must be employed by the company as of June 5 to qualify, and it will pay out on June 25.

Store employees, drivers and assistant managers are among those who will be eligible for bonuses.

The first cash bonus added up to $365 million in April. So far this year, Walmart committed more than $935 million in bonuses to associates.

“Walmart and Sam’s Club associates continue to do remarkable work, and it’s important we reward and appreciate them,” said John Furner, President and CEO of Walmart U.S. “All across the country, they’re providing Americans with the food, medicine, and supplies they need, while going above and beyond the normal scope of their jobs -- diligently sanitizing their facilities, making customers and members feel safe and welcome, and handling difficult situations with professionalism and grace.”

Walmart said it has implemented daily health screens and temperature checks, provided masks and gloves, and offered emotional wellbeing options such as virtual counseling. Walmart has also installed sneeze guards, limited the number of customers in stores, installed social distancing signage and instituted sanitizing protocols.

FOX Business contributed to this report.

