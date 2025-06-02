Wander Franco's trial on sexual abuse, human trafficking charges begins Monday in Dominican Republic

The Brief Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco is set to stand trial nearly two years after an investigation began in the Dominican Republic. He faces charges of sexually abusing a minor, sexual and commercial exploitation against a minor, and human trafficking. Franco is on administrative leave and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.



Nearly two years after he last took the field with the Tampa Bay Rays, shortstop Wander Franco is set to stand trial in the Dominican Republic beginning Monday in a sexual abuse case involving an underage girl.

Case against Wander Franco

The backstory:

The investigation into Franco began in 2023, and he was formally charged in July 2024 with sexually abusing a minor, sexual and commercial exploitation against a minor, and human trafficking.

The Associated Press obtained documents presented to a judge last year alleging that Franco, through his mother, transferred 1 million pesos, or about $17,000, to the teen's mother in January 2023.

Tampa Bay Rays Dominican baseball shortstop Wander Franco, who faces an accusation of molesting an underage girl, leaves court under heavy escort in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, on January 5, 2024. The hearing was being held behind closed doors Expand

Prosecutors believe Franco, who is now 24, made several payments to the teen's mother, saying detectives found more than $100,000 during raids of her home.

The mother of the minor was charged with money laundering.

What's next:

If convicted, Franco faces up to 20 years in prison.

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco was arrested Monday in the Dominican Republic after an altercation where guns were drawn at an apartment complex according to police. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Dig deeper:

Franco also faces a separate legal case in the Dominican Republic after his arrest in November 2024 following what police called an altercation during which guns were drawn at an apartment complex.

What's Franco's status with the Rays?

Franco, who signed an 11-year, $182 million contract extension with the Rays in 2021 and hasn't played since 2023, is on Major League Baseball's restricted list, so he is no longer being paid by the team.

He was being paid, though, for nearly a year after the investigation began. Franco was on administrative leave until prosecutors filed charges in July 2024, allowing him to receive 50% of his salary during that time.

Any further discipline from MLB will likely be decided after the trial.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Associated Press and previous FOX 13 News reports.

