Warehouse Arts District hosts free weekly art classes led by resident artists

A St. Petersburg organization is making it easier for people to explore a new creative outlet by cultivating arts experiences for all.

The Warehouse Arts District’s ArtsXploration program provides free community classes every week at its 22nd Street South campus.

Classes are open to all ages and skill levels and hosted by resident artists every Saturday from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

There is no cost, and supplies are included, but registration is required.

