Warning for Tampa drivers: I-275 to close overnight

Interstate 275 drivers are going to want to take a close look at a map FDOT recently released, if they plan on being on the road in Tampa from 10 p.m. Tuesday until 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

John McShaffrey with FDOT says both north and southbound directions will be closed for a little more than six hours.

"We are doing an overnight detour in order to remove a sign structure that spans the entire interstate corridor,” he said.

The interstate coming into Tampa from the Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed between Kennedy Blvd. and Lois Ave.

If you’re driving into Tampa on Tuesday night, use the map’s green detour and take Kennedy up to Lois Ave to get back on the interstate.

If you’re headed into Pinellas County, follow the purple arrow on the map, by getting off at the Westshore exit, going to Kennedy Blvd., and then getting back on the interstate south.

Advertisement

The sign tear-down is all part of a bigger project that will add a lane to both sides of I-275.

"It's not a cure-all, but it will be a project that will help with traffic flow,” McShaffrey said.

During the detour, traffic will be slower, and law enforcement will be present to help, but FDOT says, if you can find a different route, try to do so.

"If you're going to be driving that route during the hours of the detour, take different routes if you can, if you don't want to be caught up in the traffic,” McShaffrey advised.