Watch: Boiling water instantly freezes during aurora in Alaska

A Fairbanks man went "uniquely Alaskan" under a bright green aurora earlier this year.

Vincent Ledvina tweeted video Thursday showing his friend launching boiling water into the air as the stunning aurora shone above.

Ledvina said he was camping with his friend on March 23 when he got the idea to do the trick under the glow of the Northern Lights.

Seen in his video is the mysterious Alaska wilderness serving as a backdrop for their magical experience involving boiling water and temperatures well-below zero. As the water instantly froze, it created what Ledvina described as a "cool halo of steam and vapor."

"In Fairbanks, you can do this party trick any night 4 months out of the year," Ledvina said. "Add some auroras, and now you’re just cheating."

Ledvina said the fun trick shows the unique conditions Alaskans see in the north.

"I mean, have you ever seen anyone do the boiling water trick under the aurora, and really, how many people can do it?" he said. "It’s uniquely Alaskan."

