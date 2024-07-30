Watch: Car seen driving on Tampa Riverwalk near convention center

Tampa’s Riverwalk turned into River "drive" on Sunday when a Toyota Corolla was seen driving down the pedestrian-only area near the Tampa Convention Center in downtown.

Keifer Reinhart was working on the docks in that area when the incident happened.

"I’m sitting there doing reservations when a red car came by. I was kind of surprised that it did. I looked up and over at my friend, and we were both amazed that happened, because we'd never seen it before," said Reinhart. "I mean, maybe the rain caused confusion. Maybe they just didn't want to turn around where they had to turn around. I don't know. But, seeing them was surprising, because they had to have come a minute for that."

He started recording the incident on video. It shows the red car driving around near the Tampa Convention Center on the Riverwalk. The car was seen near the convention center before driving around a nearby patio bar.

"They seemed to be a little bit older. They had Florida plates, though," he laughed.

It's unclear where the car first drove onto the Riverwalk or how long the driver was going before exiting the pedestrian-only area. The City of Tampa's mobility department released the following statement on the incident:

"The Riverwalk is designed exclusively for pedestrians. Driving a vehicle on it is not only illegal, but also poses significant safety risks. While it is not yet clear why the driver ended up on this pedestrian walkway, the Tampa Police Department is looking into it."

