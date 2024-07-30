Man dies after being electrocuted while working in Tampa neighborhood, police say

article

A man died after he was electrocuted at a work site on Tuesday, according to Tampa police.

TPD said officers responded around 2 p.m. along Nedro Road, not far from Rowlett Park.

One man was found dead at the scene while a second man also suffered an electric shock and went to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

OSHA is investigating.

