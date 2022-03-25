Watch: Dolphin spotted jumping in St. Pete waters near kayak

A dolphin made eight consecutive jumps near St. Pete in the Intracoastal Waterway. And the folks from See Through Canoe caught it on camera.

The dolphin was spotted jumping eight times in front of a kayak four days ago, according to Michael with See Through Canoe.

He said that this was the most jumps he's seen a dolphin do in a row.

The dolphin made a total of 14 jumps before swimming away to catch up with its pod.