WATCH: Heartwarming moment UCLA Law student finds out he passed the California bar

A recent California law school graduate has gone viral — but more importantly, he one step closer to living out his dream career.

Omarr Rambert, a recent UCLA School of Law graduate, posted a video on Instagram on Jan. 8 of the moment he found out he passed the California Bar Exam.

This video shows Rambert and his mother emotionally reacting to the news of his exam results.

"AHHH! Hallelujah! Hallelujah! Hallelujah Father God in the name of Jesus, thank you, Lord! Bless your mighty name! Hallelujah," his mother screams as Rambert immediately breaks down in tears.

Rambert said that he decided he wanted to be a lawyer in the fifth grade and said that passing the exam was "the greatest accomplishment" of his life.

"I was the first male in my family to go to college, let alone law school," he said.

Rambert was driven to honor his late stepfather, the songwriter LaShawn Daniels, who died in a car crash in 2019 during his final year of law school. He said that Daniels was one of his "biggest supporters" so he pushed forward with his studies "because that’s what [Daniels] wanted."

"I graduated UCLA School of Law that same year, had a virtual graduation ceremony because of COVID-19, and began the process of studying for the California Bar Exam," he said. "The CA Bar Exam is considered the hardest in the nation, and I passed due to God and hard work."