Madeira Beach hosts annual Independence Day Fireworks Celebration
article
MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. - The City of Madeira Beach was among the places celebrating the Fourth of July a few hours early, hosting its annual Independence Day Fireworks Celebration on Wednesday night.
Festivities took place at ROC Park, featuring live music and food trucks along with the fireworks display.
For a full list of Fourth of July events happening in the Bay Area, click here.
SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter
WATCH FOX 13 NEWS