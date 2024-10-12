St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch outlines city recovery efforts after Hurricane Milton

Press play to watch FOX 13 live:

Mayor Ken Welch held a news conference Saturday to discuss the recovery effort underway in St. Petersburg after Hurricane Milton.

Welch covered multiple topics, including opening comfort stations around the city for residents to gather supplies and charge devices while power is restored.

Comfort stations are open until 6 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Residents are encouraged to use comfort stations to gather "bottled water, battery packs, clean-up kits, storage bins, and tarps," Welch said.

Comfort station locations are as follows:

Frank Pierce Recreation Center; 2000 7th St S, St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Childs Park Recreation Center; 4301 13th Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33711

Roberts Recreation Center; 1246 50th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33703

Welch reviewed other ongoing efforts, including Governor Ron DeSantis’ Saturday morning announcement that the state will provide up to ten free gallons of gasoline to any resident in need.

Welch announced debris drop-off locations in the city and the city's Hometown Haulers initiative, which pays individual businesses to help pick up debris across the city.

St. Petersburg residents can visit st.org/recovery for more information on the city’s recovery efforts.

