WATCH: Man arrested after hitting patrol car in Zephyrhills and taking off, HCSO says

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  November 16, 2024 4:40pm EST
Hillsborough County
Man arrested after hitting patrol vehicle: HCSO

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Troy Cochran was arrested on Saturday morning after hitting a patrol car and taking off.

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. - A man was arrested early on Saturday morning after he hit a patrol vehicle and took off, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say deputies responded to a call about a disturbance near West County Line Road in Zephyrhills just after midnight.

When deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop of the suspect, 33-year-old Troy Cochran, they say he hit a patrol vehicle and fled the scene. Cochran was stopped by a HCSO deputy and arrested shortly after the incident.

The sheriff's office released dashcam footage showing the deputy's vehicle being hit and bodycam video of Cochran being arrested. As a deputy puts Cochran in handcuffs, he can be heard saying, "Don't be rough, I didn't do anything wrong."

The sheriff's office says he was charged with:

  • Aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon
  • Felon in possession firearm
  • Felony fleeing to elude
  • DUI 2nd conviction

"The suspect's actions show a complete disregard for public safety. He endangered the life of one of our deputies and put everyone on the road at risk," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. "We will continue to protect our community from dangerous criminals such as this one. We are grateful that no one was seriously injured.

