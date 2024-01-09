Expand / Collapse search
Watch: Rare 'critically endangered' whitetip shark captured on camera in Cayman Islands

By Chris Williams
Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX TV Stations

Scientists catch on-screen glimpse of very rare whitetip shark

Scientists using an underwater camera to monitor the marine ecosystem around the Cayman Islands recently caught a rare glimpse of a "critically endangered" whitetip shark. (Credit: Blue Belt Programme via Storyful)

CAYMAN ISLANDS - A rare "critically endangered" whitetip shark was caught on an underwater camera by a team of scientists monitoring the marine ecosystem around the Cayman Islands.

The Blue Belt’s Global Ocean Wildlife Analysis Network project recorded the video using a baited remote underwater video (BRUV) system.

The footage showed the shark taking an interest in a piece of kit and repeatedly swimming into the camera frame.

RELATED: Florida deputy rescues injured bobcat without becoming lunch

Scientists said the project is a UK government initiative. They have been working with the Cayman Island’s Department of Environment to deploy BRUVs to help "inform ongoing management and protection" of the islands’ ecosystems.

Whitetip sharks have declined by up to 93% around the world in the last 60 years, ass classified by scientists. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. Storyful contributed to this report. 