Watch: Venomous snake pops out of hole, surprising golfers

Golfers in a Sydney, Australia, suburb had a venomous audience recently when a red-bellied black snake slithered out of one of the holes.

Footage from Luke Goodier at the Coast Golf Club in Little Bay shows the poisonous snake resting under a flag in the second hole before he came up to cross the green.

Goodier told Storyful that the snake "stayed and watched a couple of groups come through" before seeing himself out.

Red bellies are common in the area, and "everyone needs a break when it’s this hot," the Golf Club said on Instagram.

Summer in the Sydney area is from December through February.