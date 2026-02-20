FWC investigating spike in manatee deaths over the past week

article

The Brief The FWC is investigating a spike in manatee deaths over the past week. 25 manatees were found dead in Lee County during that time. So far in 2026, there have been 85 manatee deaths across Florida, according to the FWC.



The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) is trying to figure out what is killing the manatees in Lee County after 25 were found dead in the past week.

Of the 25, multiple were found at a park in Fort Myers, shutting it down for several hours on Thursday afternoon while crews removed the manatees.

Initial observations by the FWC suggest that the manatee deaths could be from several factors: cold stress, a lack of seagrass, and polluted waterways.

By the numbers:

So far in 2026, there have been 85 manatee deaths across Florida, according to the FWC. 2025 reportedly saw a total of 632 manatee deaths.

What you can do:

If you see a manatee that is injured or distressed, the FWC says you should report it by calling the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).

Click here for the most up-to-date numbers regarding manatee deaths in Florida.