Boil water notice in effect for 750 homes in Holiday: FGUA

The Brief A boil water notice is in effect for 750 homes in Holiday, according to the Florida Governmental Utility Authority. Water used for cooking or drinking should be boiled for one minute. The advisory is normally lifted in two or three days once a sample of the water indicates it is safe to drink.



A Precautionary Boil Water Notice Advisory is in effect for hundreds of residents in Holiday, according to the Florida Governmental Utility Authority.

Crews repaired a water main break along Carioca Rd. on Monday morning, but now, 750 homes in the Aloha gardens area are being urged to boil their water before drinking it, or cooking with it.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that water used for cooking or drinking should be boiled for one minute. People can also buy bottled drinking water.

The advisory is normally lifted in two or three days once a sample of the water indicates it is safe to drink.

All customers that could be affected have been notified by Reverse 911 text and recording notices.

READ: Hazardous materials incident forces several Tampa residents to evacuate

Local perspective:

Below is a full list of affected areas.

3716 – 3946 Carioca Rd (20 Homes)

3717 – 3945 Carioca Rd (20 Homes)

2216 – 2448 Tahitian Dr. (24 Homes)

2423 – 3937 Tahitian Dr. (10 Homes)

2151 – 2221 Riomar Dr. (5 Homes)

2220 Riomar Dr. (1 Home)

2227 – 2449 Hama Dr. (33 Homes)

3702 – 3908 Bywater Dr. (23 Homes)

2015 – 2145 Waterview Dr. (17 Homes)

2132 – 2012 Waterview Dr. (15 Homes)

2013 – 2133 Kona Dr. (15 Homes)

2132 – 2012 Kona Dr. (15 Homes)

2013 – 2133 Maui Dr. (15 Homes)

2012 – 2132 Maui Dr. (15 Homes)

2013 – 2133 Hilo Dr. (15 Homes)

2012 – 2132 Hilo Dr. (15 Homes)

2013 – 2133 Wailua Dr. (15 Homes)

2012 – 2132 Wailua Dr. (15 Homes)

2013 – 2133 Oahu Dr. (15 Homes)

2012 – 2132 Oahu Dr. (15 Homes)

2013 – 2133 Manoa Dr. (15 Homes)

2012 – 2132 Manoa Dr. (15 Homes)

2013 – 2133 Kahala Dr. (15 Homes)

2020 – 2132 Kahala Dr. (12 Homes)

3945 – 3717 Lomi Lomi Dr. (28 Homes)

3735 – 4405 Darlington Rd. (52 Homes)

3726 – 4114 Darlington Rd. (28 Homes)

3723 – 3923 Sablewood Dr. (18 Homes)

3714 – 3916 Sablewood Dr. (19 Homes)

3704 – 3922 Cedarwood Dr. (21 Homes)

3709 – 3923 Cedarwood Dr. (20 Homes)

3705 – 3917 Cherrywood Dr. (21 Homes)

3704 – 3916 Cherrywood Dr. (20 Homes)

3704 – 3916 Elmwood Dr. (18 Homes)

3705 – 3905 Elmwood Dr. (20 Homes)

3705 – 3917 Beechwood Dr. (21 Homes)

3704 – 3916 Beechwood Dr. (20 Homes)

3705 – 3917 Redwood Dr. (20 Homes)

3724 – 3922 Redwood Dr. (20 Homes)

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube