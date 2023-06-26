Water main break in Manatee County causes major traffic delays

Traffic coming on and off the Manatee Avenue Bridge sat at a standstill at times on Monday.

"Pack some road snacks with you," suggested Henry Bernet.

Henry Bernet with Ultimate Fishing Adventures waited patiently for customers to arrive.

"Give it a little bit of time," he said.

Water main repairs closed one lane on Manatee Avenue Bridge.

Crews worked to fix a water main break on the bridge after a thousand feet of water pipe dropped off last week. The line, a 16-inch supplemental water main was installed in 1982.

The bridge closed one lane of traffic, alternating one-way traffic across the bridge.

John Orr with Compass Boat rentals sat in traffic.

REALTED: Water main break could take weeks to repair on Anna Maria Island bridge: County officials

"From 75th street to Kingfish Boat Ramp here is a little over an hour," he said.

He wasn’t the only one.

"It’s just over an hour for a little over a mile or two miles," said Orr.

Traffic is backed up as crews fix the 16-inch supplemental water main that was installed in 1982.

Manatee County said work on phase one of the water line break should be finished by the end of the week. Meaning both lanes of traffic on the bridge will be open, just in time for the 4th of July.

"It has taken a lot of heads to work together and on this repair. It’s not the typical repair that we see," explained Jim Renneberg the Chief Utilities Engineer for Manatee County.

READ: SunPass offering some drivers a 50 percent rebate

Once complete the new line will be visible from the sidewalk, but will be secured in place. Repairs will continue throughout the week from 7:00 a.m till 5:30 p.m.

"Some of this work is occurring on the bridge and over the water, due to safety concerns to have increased visibility the contractor requested to work during the day," said Renneberg.

More repairs may be necessary after the 4th of July.

While the work continues, Holmes Beach Police asks for patience and reminds drivers both the Longboat Key and Cortez Bridges remain open and can be used as alternate routes.

"We need everyone to pay attention to the lights and to the flagman that are out, watching over making sure we are safe coming on and off of the island," said Chief William Tokajer.

Manatee County said further repairs and possible road closures on phase two of the repair won’t come until well after the 4th of July holiday.

Even with the backup, it’s the path to paradise.

"Beach is lovely. Water is clear, weather is perfect. As long as you make it out here, you’re good to go," shared Bernet.