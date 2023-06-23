SunPass offering some drivers a 50 percent rebate

Since January, Florida has been offering SunPass users who make 35 toll transactions a month a 50 percent rebate.

The email will come from SunPass customer service and have a subject, "toll relief credit."

Drivers do not have to sign up for anything to receive rebates.

The program, which started in January and is expected to run through the end of the year, has given back $190 million in toll relief credits to 1.2 million Floridians, an average of $158.33.

In May alone, the program refunded an average of $40 to a million drivers.

The Urban Institute, a non-partisan research group, says toll rebates are not common, though rebates themselves have been since the pandemic started.

"Almost every state, and it has been bipartisan, has tried to provide some form of tax relief since the pandemic recovery and the high levels of inflation we have seen," said researcher John Buhl.

Florida has been giving out rebates since January.

SunPass calculates the savings could add up to nearly $500 for consistent users of toll highways.

The rebates are generally delivered after the fifteenth of the month.

You do not have to register, it's done automatically if you have a SunPass.

It's only for two axle vehicles.