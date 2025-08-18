Waterkeepers around Tampa share water quality sampling results

The Brief Waterkeepers around Tampa Bay shared regular water quality sampling results. Samples were taken in areas from Tampa to Siesta Key. Experts say there are a number of reasons certain areas could record higher levels of bacteria.



Waterkeepers around Tampa Bay are sharing new results from water quality testing.

Tampa Bay Waterkeeper and Suncoast Waterkeeper, along with other agencies, do regular water quality testing in the waters around Tampa Bay.

Routine water quality sampling results from Tampa Bay Waterkeeper recorded a range of bacteria levels across different areas.

According to the results, Gandy Bridge Beach E. and Cockroach Bay Boat Ramp recorded low levels of enterococci bacteria per 100 ml.

Rivercrest Park, Water Works Park, USF Beach, St. Pete Marina, Fort de Soto Boat Ramp and Williams Park Boat Ramp recorded poor levels of enterococci bacteria per 100 ml.

Further south, Suncoast Waterkeeper sampled water from two different regions.

The northern region consisted of areas from Terra Ceia to the Bay Park Sarasota.

What they're saying:

"We found pretty good water quality, and it's typically what we find during a high tide when there hasn't been any rainfall," Abbey Tyrna, Suncoast Waterkeeper's Executive Director said.

Tyrna says they also recently started sampling a southern region, including areas from Siesta Key Bridge N. To Indian Mound Park.

"Some of our sites looked really good and then half of them looked really bad," Tyrna said.

"I would expect to see higher bacterial pollution or more sites in the red in the summertime," Maya Burke, with the Tampa Bay Estuary Program, said.

Big picture view:

Experts say the bacteria can be caused by a number of different things.

"It could be from things like your pets, from birds and other wildlife, but can also come from things like vegetation that's breaking down, so if you, say you have a yard that goes right up to the water's edge, and you've mowed the lawn and those grass clippings are there decomposing, that can give a bacteria indicator signal," Burke said.

Burke says certain areas are also more prone to higher bacteria levels.

"Water quality in marinas tends to be areas that don't flush as well," Burke said. "And so, the water is more stagnant, and you just generally tend to see poor water quality and those places. You also will get really variable results when it comes to fecal indicator bacteria monitoring."

Tyrna says it's normal to see water quality levels fluctuate, especially during the rainy season.

She says continued efforts to clean up stormwater have helped keep the waters cleaner.

"We can see the bay rebounding, and hopefully we'll keep an eye on our water quality and still make progress on cleaning up our stormwater."

Experts say the results aren't necessarily alarming.

"A good rule of thumb is if it's been raining a lot, there's probably high bacteria in the water," Burke said. "And you might want to take a day or two."

After a major storm, experts say it can take days, sometimes weeks, for water quality levels to improve.

