Wauchula apartment catches fire after power pole falls on top of building

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
Hardee County
FOX 13 News
article

WAUCHULA, Fla. - An apartment building in Wauchula caught on fire, burning more than 15 units to the ground Wednesday evening. 

Officials said a power pole snapped at around 10 p.m. and fell on Building D at the Valencia Gardens apartment complex. 

The building caught fire and all 16 units in that building were destroyed by the fire. 

Image 1 of 2

 

All residents made it out of the building, officials said. 

This comes after widespread damages were reported after Hurricane Ian ripped Florida, moving inland after making landfall just north of Fort Myers Wednesday. 