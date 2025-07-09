Pasco Sheriff's Office expands Juvenile Choice Program to more children in community

The Brief The Pasco Sheriff's Office expanded a program that can help teach children to be responsible citizens. Their Juvenile Choice program started a year ago and was developed as a part of their diversion program. They noticed the topics discussed were good for the entire community, so they opened it up to anyone aged eleven to seventeen.



The Pasco Sheriff's Office opened their ‘Juvenile Choice Program’ to more children in the community after noticing the topics discussed were good for the entire county, not just those participating in the diversion program.

What we know:

The Sheriff's Office said they know that it can be a challenge to raise children, and they want to provide resources to families.

Kristine Garrison, the social services administrator, said, "if parents or guardians identify their child, or youth they know, displays disturbing behavior, they can reach out to the sheriff's office and refer them to the program".

Garrison added that they want to increase positive relationships with law enforcement and want to encourage young people to think differently about the peer groups they associate with.

"We want them to think about and reflect on the relationships they have and invest in healthy relationships and peer groups," she said. "Who you associate yourself with truly does matter and it does influence decision-making."

Inside Look:

The Sheriff's Office shows participants what their path could look like if they choose to make destructive decisions.

"We do a virtual jail tour of the Pasco County jail. We show them what the uniforms look like, see a cell and metal bed they'd sleep in, the communal toilet and showers," Garrison explained. "It's important they know the jail culture isn't what they see on television, it's very different."

During the class, the students also get a chance to hear from inmates.

Garrison said, "these inmates explained how easy it was for them to fall into the cycle of destructive decision-making and, at the time, they didn't know those destructive decisions would have an impact on their future, or they were heading down this negative road they can't turn back from."

"We also enforce that each day is a new opportunity to make good choices, so that maybe if young people made a poor choice or destructive choice the day before that led them to the juvenile choice class, then they start over. We start fresh," Garrison explained.

What's next:

The program is geared toward children aged eleven to seventeen. Their siblings, parents or guardians are also welcome to attend. It's free and is offered at different locations throughout Pasco County. The class runs about two-and-a-half hours.

They have three classes scheduled before the beginning of the school year.

The next class is on July 15th at the Wesley Chapel Recreation Complex from six p.m. to eight-thirty p.m.

Another is scheduled for August 4th at Veterans Memorial Park from six p.m. to eight-thirty p.m.

And the next is on August 6th at J. Ben Harril Recreation Complex at the same time.

If you'd like to sign up, click here for the email address. They ask you to include your contact information and describe your concern.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office also has a Parent Help Guide for families. You can access that here.