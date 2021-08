Weeks before retirement, longtime Clearwater city manager passes away

article

It was a sad day in Clearwater Sunday after longtime city manager Bill Horne passed away suddenly.

Horne died of a suspected heart attack just weeks before he was scheduled to retire.

Horne served as city manager for more than two decades. He began with the city of Clearwater in 1998 as general support services administrator and worked his way up to city manager in a few years.

He served under several administrations, was well respected and liked.

"He made our city stronger, he gave us vision," Mayor Frank Hibbard offered. "He was very compassionate, yet firm. He had a vision for where he felt the city should go and he worked with our elected officials as well as our citizens to make this a better town."

Horne was going to retire on September 3.

Funeral arrangements are pending.