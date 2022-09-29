Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from THU 3:23 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 AM EDT, Sarasota County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 11:45 AM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 2:00 AM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, DeSoto County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Polk County, Sarasota County
Gale Warning
from THU 12:25 PM EDT until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Rip Current Statement
from THU 12:36 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Small Craft Advisory
from THU 12:25 PM EDT until FRI 2:00 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Small Craft Advisory
from THU 12:25 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Tampa Bay waters
Small Craft Advisory
from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 2:00 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM

‘We’ll get through this’: Neighbors rescue neighbors stranded in Hurricane Ian floodwaters in North Port

Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian North Port flooding

NORTH PORT, Fla. - Thousands of North Port residents spent Thursday without power, water, and cell phone service. 

"This is historic," said Michael Ryan, the city’s emergency manager. "A lot of people try to compare it to Charley or even Irma. It’s far surpassed them."

This city of 85,000 people is among the fastest-growing in the nation, but thousands of new residents got a frightening welcome from Hurricane Ian

READ: Wauchula underwater in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Kevin Arnold and his father were rescued from their flooded home by a good Samaritan with an airboat. 

North Port residents had to be rescued via airboat after Hurricane Ian caused massive flooding.

"It’s a mess," shared Arnold, who moved here three years ago. "I just watched the water coming up and up and up. There was nothing you could do about it. Thank God for the rescue."

RELATED: Hurricane Ian devastates SW Florida: Sanibel Causeway will need to be rebuilt, governor says

Even longtime residents were still shocked by the force of Hurricane Ian. 

Many North Port residents were left stranded in floodwaters after Hurricane Ian.

"I’ve lived here for 17 years and I’ve never seen flooding like that," stated John Osborne. "It came up so fast!"

Neighbors used airboats, canoes, kayaks, and motorboats to rescue other neighbors from flooded subdivisions.

A family took their dog on an airboat to help rescue neighbors left stranded by floodwaters caused by Hurricane Ian. 

City officials say they’re expecting help to arrive from Sarasota County, the state, and the federal government. But, for much of Thursday, people in North Port were on their own. 

"We’ll get through this," said Ryan. "It’s going to take time, but we’ll be fine at the other end of this," said Ryan.  