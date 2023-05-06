Wesley Chapel Cancer Survivor participates in "Swim Across America" with son

Wesley Chapel native Michelle Deaton will never forget April 25, 2018, the day she was diagnosed with a rare form of breast cancer.



" It's called secretory carcinoma," Michelle explained. "It used be called juvenile carcinoma because the average age they found it in were 9-year-old children. I was lucky that my cancer was very slow growing and hardly ever metastasized, but they didn't know that in the beginning, so I went through 11 rounds of chemo and three surgeries."



After learning the news, she had to have a tough conversation with her then-7-year-old son, Wyatt.

"He was kind of in denial; he was really, really sad...he didn't want his mom to die," Michelle recalled.

He immediately wanted to do whatever it took to support her; raising money for cancer research through Swim Across America Tampa was the challenge he was looking for.



"He started swimming, and that was an outlet for him," Michell added. "He swims four to five times a week, and when this opportunity was presented to us in 2019, he was like, I can do this, I got this, I swim!"

This year marked Wyatt's fifth open water swim for the non-profit, and it will forever be a special one for him and his mom. Michelle, now healthy and celebrating five years cancer free and her 50th birthday, made the splash and completed the course alongside him.

"I was very fortunate. I lost a friend a few weeks ago to stage 4 cancer who was instrumental in walking me through everything I had questions for when I was first diagnosed," Michelle said. "So, I feel like I did this for Megan. She left her 12-year-old daughter, and I'm proud of myself."



Wyatt has been the top fundraiser for two years in a row, raising more than $6,000. That contributed to the more than $140,000 total raised, which will fund research at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Pete.

